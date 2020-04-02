If you feel sick or have symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, vomiting, diarrhea, or sudden loss of smell, where do you go?
Not to a family medicine group (GMF) or medical clinic, the CISSS Laval is reminding residents.
Rather, you should call the telephone line dedicated to COVID-19 at 1-877-644-4545, where you will be assessed, and depending on the results, will be referred to the appropriate screening clinic or receive home screening service if deemed admissible.
If you have these symptoms or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and need to see a doctor, you should also call the toll-free line and you will then be directed to one of the two designated assessment clinics in Laval that can receive persons at risk. The telephone consultation service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and can also help you if you have questions about your health or that of a loved one, or if you are worried about COVID-19.
In the event of a minor emergency when there are no symptoms of COVID-19 present, you can reserve a time slot at your family clinic or in one of Laval’s four functioning super-clinics. To make an appointment online, visit the Rendezvous santé Québec site at: www.rvsq.gouv.qc.ca. Addresses and opening hours of medical clinics, GMFs and super-clinics are available at www.lavalensante.com
