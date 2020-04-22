West Island villages “Frozen in time”

Although some businesses continue to operate, the storefront, walk-in aspect, that is in most cases vital to village-based businesses, has been put on hold almost entirely.
“Beaurepaire Village is looking sleepy, sort of frozen in time,” Matt Wetmore, president of the Beaurepaire Village Merchants Association, told The Suburban in an exclusive interview.
“The lifeblood of most small businesses in village settings has a lot do to with interaction, enjoying the spirit and the culture of the neighbourhood, and right now there is no neighbourhood.
“Less than half of the merchants are operating. Of those, very few are operating at full capacity and the process of adaptation is different for every business. “The advantage that a neighbourhood store has over a faceless giant, is our ‘one on one’ personal interaction with clients, which is currently not an option on the physical level.
“Some of the challenges for the village is adapting its ways of business and marketing strategy, all the while trying to work within programs and regulations that are changing every week.
“The million-dollar question for us is what the village will look like after COVID.”
Members of the communities surrounding West Island villages often refer to the villages as the heart of the community and the livelihood of their local shops is important to many of them. “I believe in the goodwill of our community and my prediction is that a community- generated emphasis on shopping local will come out of this. Many of my own clients from ‘Le Frame Shoppe’ have called me personally just to see if there is anything they can do to help out.
“The BVMA is actively using the opportunity of this slowed period to re-tool our mandate to best serve our merchants. We are holding regular virtual meetings and are working diligently on preparing for the future.”
Magda Bishay, president of the Pointe-Claire Village Commercial Association, told The Suburban that “we offer a shopping experience, similar to Beaurepaire Village, for example, that cannot be found in large malls. “It is not easy running a small business in a village setting, our merchants are already tough entrepreneurs, equipped with the innate character that give them the ability to face difficult circumstances.”
Villages tend to be early spring through winter holiday destinations with April being the start of the season after the three-month dry period. When April rolled around this year and the majority of village-based businesses were affected by the government measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, this posed an additional challenge unprecedented to merchants.
“April means springtime, the warm weather brings people out,” Bishay explained. “We are not a mall where people go from one store to another without being exposed to the elements. The beginning of January to the end of March is already a quiet period, which we know to expect, but this was definitely unexpected.”
Many community-oriented businesses closed shortly before government measures that forced closures of non-essential business took place by their own initiative to keep their employees as well as their customers safe. Those that took the initiative at that stage, did so at their own risk, as there was no promise at that point of government funding to keep them afloat. “Our community supports us and it is just as important for us to support them,” Bishay said.
“Our association is staying connected to our merchants and providing them with updates to summarize government subsidies, loan options and more,” Bishay told The Suburban. “What we would like to see is more support from the government in consideration of the small business owner/operator model.”
