West Island REM work resumes next week

Work on the REM project in the West Island will resume next week.
Physical distancing and hygienic practices in accordance with dealing with coronavirus are being strictly adhered to. Work on the Deux Montagnes line as well as the Mont Royal tunnel began on May 11th.
“In the Pointe-Claire area, near the St-Jean boulevard, we will continue the construction of the elevated structure’s piers,” REM spokesperson Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau told The Suburban.
Some closures are expected soon in order to resume the West Island work that includes closing Highway 40 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for two consecutive weekends on May 22nd and then May 29th in order to “ build a total of 366 piers for the 14.5 km of the elevated structure.”
Rouillard-Moreau said that starting in June, “ Anne and Marie, our two launching gantries, will be back to work to assemble the prefabricated segments into the air one after the other. Before they can start, preparatory work will take place at the end of May. As a reminder, the 14.5 km of the elevated structure will be made of 4,102 prefabricated segments.”
Two of the West Island REM stations, L’Anse-à-l’Orme (Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue) and Fairview-Pointe-Claire will begin construction soon and “the work for the stations’ foundation will start at the end of May and work will continue over the summer.”
One lane on Chemin Ste-Marie, between de L'Anse-à-l'Orme Boulevard and 19 925 Chemin Ste. Marie, in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue will be closed in order for the station’s site lights to be installed.
The work was scheduled originally to start in mid March and finish by the end of April but due to the pandemic, that time has changed from May 16th until June 16th.
When asked if the quarantine has affected the REM project’s timeline and budget, Rouillard-Moreau said “we just reopened our construction sites. The construction activities of the REM were stopped in accordance with the government directive.
“Over the last few weeks, the REM project office maintained its operational capacity and the project teams continued to advance the design and engineering files. An analysis of the impact of the shutdown period will be completed at a later date,” said Rouillard-Moreau.
