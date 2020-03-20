West Island health board opens WI COVID 19 clinic

The West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) is opening a clinic in the West Island where area residents can get screened for the COVID 19 virus.
The clinic, opening in Beaconsfield, is currently in its trial phase with the expectations of opening fully early next week.
The new clinic will be open 12 hours a day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for anyone experiencing COVID 19 symptoms. The clinic will be accessible only yet hose who have made an appointment previously by calling 1.877.644.4545. Patience is required who using this number as callers are often placed on hold for extended periods of time.
More details will follow as they are released from the CIUSSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.