West Island health board opens second WI COVID 19 clinic

Following the recent opening of a testing clinic in Beaconsfield for the COVID 19 virus, the West (CIUSSS) is opening a second follow up clinic in Lachine.
Like the Beaconsfield clinic, the new one is also only available with a prior appointment made by calling 1.877.644.4545.
According to a statement for the health board,the follow up clinic’s mandate is “to provide care to those people presenting with flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, or COVID-19 symptoms who would like to see a primary care provider.”
Because testing is also done on site, “this allows all services to be clustered in a single location and allows for a more complete response to patients’ needs.”
Callers with symptoms will speak to a nurse who will then decide the next course of action.
“We are actively participating in the countless collective efforts being put made to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Lynne McVey, Health Board President and CEO said.
Those who test positively for COVID 19 “and who require hospitalization will continue to be transferred to one of the four designated hospitals.”
The new clinic is located on Victoria street just before 25th Avenue in the borough of Lachine.
