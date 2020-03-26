VWI seeks volunteers to help out now

“Doing nothing for others is the undoing of ourselves.” - Horace Mann
Perhaps by now you and your loved ones have gone and read all the relevant posts on social media, kept up with the news, binged stance everything you ever thought you wanted to see and thrown a board game out the window.
If you are at loose ends and experiencing no symptoms of COVID 19, you can be instrumental in easing the stress of other West Island residents, especially our vulnerable seniors, in this strange decade we are calling March.
Volunteer West Island (VWI) is seeking those with time on their hands and goodness in their hearts to reach out to others during these uncertain times.
“Volunteers are essential in offering necessary emergency services and with several regular volunteers being urged to stay home because of their age, we need your help,” said VWI Director General Lynda Barrett.
“Many of you have already been instrumental in your efforts to help your neighbours and we’re calling on you to help other vulnerable clients in our community,” Barrett said.
“By respecting social distancing and all the safety measures that are in place, are you willing to shop and deliver essential items to vulnerable individuals?” She asked.
To help out, call VWI at 514.457.5445 or online via www.cabvwi.org.
