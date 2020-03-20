Visits banned at long-term care, hospitals

Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS) has announced that visits to patients and residents are suspended in a whole host of Laval institutions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The visitation ban applies to Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé, and the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital; Centres d'hébergement de soins de longue durée La Pinière, Sainte-Dorothée, Fernand-Larocque, ldola-Saint-Jean, and Sainte-Rose.
Also off limits to visitors are the Centre de protection de l’enfance et la jeunesse; Centre de réadaptation en dépendance Bienville; Centre de réadaptation en déficience intellectuelle et en troubles du spectre de l’autisme; and Résidence Louise-Vachon. Only authorized personnel are permitted in these installations until further notice.
In pediatric facilities only one parent is permitted to accompany a child, and for humanitarian reasons, exceptions can be made taking into account additional preventative measures to reduce risk.
The CISSS walk-in appointment service for blood tests is no longer available. Instead, persons wishing to make arrangements for blood tests and other procedures should visit www.lavalensante.com/soins-et-services/liste-des-soins-et-services/prelevements/ to make an appointment. (Children under 6 and pregnant women must have their blood tests done at Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital.)
The CISSS Laval is asking for and depending on the public's cooperation to put into practice all the prevention tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19, most importantly adhering to proper hygiene (hand-washing when entering and leaving any establishment) and to avoid visiting any health care facility when there is a presence of flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, breathing difficulties, body aches.)
Before visiting any clinic or emergency room, residents are advised to call Quebec's COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-644-4545 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
For minor emergencies people can still reserve an appointment at one of Laval's six super-clinics by visiting Rendez-vous santé Québec at www.rvsq.gouv.qc.ca
All addresses and operating hours of clinics are available at www.lavalensante.com
