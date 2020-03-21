Sainte-Rose resident Diana Perinetti stood in the parking lot of the Jewish General Hospital last week, stunned.
It was like any other day that she would travel to the city to visit her mother Gina D’Intino, 75,
in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease. “A security guard stopped me and told me they were removing all the visitors from the hospital, room by room, and escorting them out. I wasn't allowed in.”
It was devastating for Perinetti, who had been visiting her mother regularly after she took a downward turn when her husband passed away in January. “I cried all the way home. I didn't know if I'd ever see her again and if I did, I didn't know in what condition I would find her.” D’Intino is frail she said, and at risk of pneumonia from aspirating her food, “and at any moment her condition can worsen.”
“My father just passed away,” she told The Suburban, explaining how her mother – within days – got worse and was transported to Cité de la Santé before being transferred to the Jewish General. “Since my father’s death she doesn’t fair very well; she doesn’t eat, needs her foods pureed and fed to her. The last time I saw her was on March 13.”
The Jewish General, like all healthcare facilities in the province, instituted changes to its operations during the coronavirus pandemic. “Ever since the coronavirus (COVID-19) arrived in Quebec, it has forced numerous individuals and organizations to alter their day-to-day routines in unprecedented ways,” wrote CIUSSS West-Central Montreal president Lawrence Rosenberg, to relatives and caregivers of patients and residents. “Extraordinary circumstances demand an exceptional response to protect those who are healthy and keep the infection from spreading.”
Calling it a decision that is “both difficult and necessary,” a temporary ban on visitors and caregivers was imposed at the JGH and at long-term care centres and rehabilitation facilities to safeguard those in care, while reducing risk to facility staff. There are only two exceptions, said Rosenberg: “Visitors of patients who are receiving end-of-life care and whose death is imminent; and a spouse accompanying a woman who is about to give birth.”
Perinetti returned a day later and got as far as the main entrance where she was again stopped by security. “I called upstairs and begged them to please let me see my mother, that I absolutely needed to see her and reassure her that I’m still here for her. But the nurse on staff said “Sorry, there is no way.”
At that point Perinetti began to cry. “I needed to see her to hold her hand and tell her it's all going to be ok.” She managed to convince staff to bring D'Intino a phone, and the first words she heard were 'Are you coming to see me?’ “It just broke my heart.”
Perinetti told her ailing mother, a long-time Duvernay resident, that a serious virus prevented visitors from coming to the hospital and that it was for her own safety. “I don't know if she understood, because after she asked me if I was coming, she stopped talking. She was not very clear.”
She said she continues to call and try and get word from her mother. “The staff have no time,” she says. “They basically tell me she's stable, she’s eaten or she's asleep. But it seems like it's never a good time to call.”
Rosenberg – and most healthcare network leaders – acknowledge that family, friends and caregivers play a significant role in the well-being of patients and residents even in the best of conditions, and reiterated that until the danger has passed, “every effort will be made by members of staff to accommodate the needs of those who were receiving visits from relatives and caregivers. Plans are also being developed to provide you with regular updates about your loved one. A healthcare professional will contact you at the appropriate time.”
Right now, that's of little solace for thousands of Quebec families, including Perinetti. She said she understands the depth of the crisis and the gravity of the threat, but her thoughts are with patients in hospital without family. "So many of these people are going to die,” she says. “But now they're going to die alone. I don't know if I'll ever see her again."
