Vandalism strikes businesses in the West Island

in the midst of the crisis this week, several businesses in the West Island, closed due to the COVID 19 outbreak, were vandalized.
In Pointe Claire, it was McKibbins Irish Pub that had its front windows smashed by a male suspect wielding a sledgehammer.
Another nearby pub, Ye Olde Orchard Pub and Grill had damage done to the establishment’s signage as well as having windows smashed. Video footage that surveils the premises spotted a male suspect with a sledgehammer too.
In Dorval , the erotic club The Source du Sexe strip club had its sign vandalized and spray painted on the front door.
The investigation is ongoing according to the SPVM.
