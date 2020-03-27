Two deaths, 130 cases confirmed in Laval

There have been two deaths linked to COVID-19 in Laval and the territory has a confirmed total of 130 cases.
Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) says that one of the deceased lived at the Centre d'hébergement de La Pinière in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and there are six people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the same establishment. The second person who died from COVID-19 did not live in a CHSLD.
Those affected were taken care of quickly and protective measures were put in place to protect all residents and staff of La Pinière says the CISSS, and the investigation of the cases is continuing by the team from Santé Publique. The CISSS Laval will not release anymore information about the identities of the people affected.
As per government guidelines, all visits are prohibited at these establishments and people residing there must isolate themselves and avoid non-essential outings.
If you are worried about COVID-19 or display symptoms such as a cough or fever, you can call 1-877-644-4545 to be assessed. There are currently three testing services in Laval, including an at-home service.
