Three very important words during these times

Was just out and about getting some supplies from the grocery store as well as the RONA in Pincourt.
Washed my hands in one establishment before entering and at another, an employee was at the door using quality control for customers and asking if we are symptomatic.
Those in the stores are keeping their distance and you see the workers wipe down counters and all services after every client. Needless to say, anyone who took out a lot of cash to stuff in their mattress are out of luck as it is all credit or debit card use.
While at the counter, I always say Thank You to the employees for risking their lives to make sure I can buy nails and tape. The employee was quite appreciative but something she said struck me, not many people are saying that.
During these times, while many of us are safe at home with out loved ones, doctors, nurses, maintenance people, security personnel, clerks, truckers and journalists as well as anyone else heading towards crowds or into places where people congregate is an act of bravery and courage.
Let us please offer these brave Guardian Angels who choose to leave their homes, despite the rest of us still confined for weeks to come, at least three important words for the duration (and beyond), Please and Thank You.
There is not enough flour, eggs or toilet paper at your grocery store? Do you really think yelling at the clerk or manager will get the stock to you any faster? Of course no. Take 10 seconds and breath through your nose and then out through your mouth. Do it five or six times and your heart rate will naturally come down, giving you a chance to see outside of yourself as you are screaming at a fellow neighbour who is also going through their own concerns for themselves and their families but they are there to serve us.
Please and Thank you. Say it often to those helping out so that this kind of positive viral contagion can spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.