“The situation at the Herron was not resolved when the CIUSSS walked in”

“Please, please, I don’t want to die, I don’t understand, I did not leave my room, I don’t deserve this,” were some of the last words a concerned friend of an 82-year old senior who lived at the Herron Residence, heard her elderly friend say on the phone shortly before she died on April 16.
These words haunted the senior resident’s friend, who agreed to share her story with The Suburban on condition of anonymity as she fears repercussions toward the residents that she keeps in contact with who are still living at the Herron.
“There are residents I keep in contact with daily by phone, I used to hang out with them at the residence before COVID hit.” the source told The Suburban. “This woman was like my grandmother.”
According to the source, she was getting information by phone daily f{span}rom Herron residents,{/span} since the start of the lockdown in March, that the situation in the home was declining. She made repeated attempts to contact health officials and was ignored.
“Sometimes they would disconnect their phones to stop them from calling the reception when they got fed up of taking calls, which also stopped them from being able to tell me what was going on. I was told by a person that works there that this was done intentionally on a regular basis.”
According to our source on the evening of April 7, some ten days after health officials took control of the residence, she called her 82-year old friend who sounded exhausted and complained to her that she was feeling discomfort. The next morning, she called her back at approximately 11 a.m. to check up on her. The resident informed her during that call that she made repeated attempts all morning to reach the front desk for help and was told by someone that no nurses were working that morning. “I can’t breathe properly. I am sick,” the senior resident told her friend.
“I called the reception myself and instead a man who identified himself as security, without giving me his name, answered the phone. I told him that there was an emergency and gave him my friend’s room number. I told him that this woman was in distress and he casually answered ‘okay, I’ll get the nurse to go’.” When the source told the man on the line that she was made aware that no nurse was on site, the security guy confirmed to her that no nurses were on site all morning but that one had just arrived and simply repeated to her in a casual tone “I will send the nurse,” and hung up the phone.
The source called back her friend at 11:15 to see if someone went to her room to check on her and her friend confirmed that no one had been in to see her. The source called back the security guard who was working the reception line and explained to him that the situation was urgent, to which he casually replied “The nurse is busy.” She replied to him sternly “She is in distress, and if no one goes to see her, I will call 911.”
Shortly after that , the source explained that she tried to call her friend back to verify if someone had gone in to see her, however her friend’s phone line seemed to be disconnected. “I tried to call her back and could not get through to her, I think that they unhooked her phone, they disconnect phones when they don’t like what the patients are telling people on the phone. Finally, I got through to her at 11:44, the nurse was there and advised her that she tested positive for COVID-19.”
“I love you, we will see this through together,” the source told her friend.
At approximately 12:30 that day, an ambulance arrived at the residence and the 82-year old woman was brought to the Lakeshore General Hospital where she passed away in the intensive care unit on April 16.
“I don’t want anyone to be forgotten,” the source told The Suburban. “The situation at the Herron was not resolved when the CIUSSS walked in. I just got a call today (April 26) from a resident, who like my friend that has recently passed away, is very lucid and he told me that his lunch was served to him cold today and that his medication was mixed up by the nurse this morning. Thankfully, he was able to determine that for himself and have the nurse correct the situation, otherwise I don’t know what would have happened to him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.