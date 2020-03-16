The New Normal

Signs like this will become the norm in the foreseeable future. The Sainte Anne-de-Bellvue NOVA store, which is powered by seniors, is closed until further notice since the provincial government has suggested that senior citizens over 70 stay home.
While there will be many businesses that will close, now it is more important than ever, wherever possible, to support local stores.
If your favourite restaurant is restricting hours, order in. If there is a way to help other boutiques and smaller stores, help them out as the world is staying home with some countries closing everything.
While we are getting stressed about the unknown, now is the time to be kind to others and especially ourselves. While many things are cancelled, kindness and concern for others, especially our most vulnerable neighbours, is not.
Stay safe and be well.
