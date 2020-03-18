The Corona Clause – The (legal) defense against the Coronavirus

Many businesses are facing a multitude of fall-backs and failures to deliver on promises due to the effects of the Coronavirus limiting their activities on many levels. The question many of them are asking themselves is at what point are their short-comings excusable according to the law.
In consideration of turbulent times, Legal Logik president, Jamie Benizri agreed to shed some light on the matter for our readers. According to Me. Benizri, standard contracts normally include a clause to protect either party from consequences resulting from major circumstances beyond their control, that by default, disable them from fulfilling their contract in part or in full. “The ‘Force Majeure’ clause is standard across business agreements, from manufacturing to service.” Benizri told The Suburban. “It is the ‘Act of God’ or ‘War’ clause that the defaulting party invokes to excuse themselves for not delivering a promise.” he explained. Me. Benizri nicknamed the clause “The Corona Clause” given the current atmosphere to help businesses identify their legal standpoint as a result of the effects of Covid-19 that they may be subjected to during this period.
The most recent events in history that had similar havoc-wreaking effects on Montrealer’s business dealings that could compare to the current Covid-19 crisis were the SARS outbreak and the Ice Storm of 1998.
Businesses that used plain templates or that shortened their contracts for the purpose of simplifying the break down of their deals may have by-passed the most important clause needed to brace themselves when faced with natural disasters. The standard clause was designed to protect businesses in consideration of the possibility that major events or circumstances beyond their control could occur during the lifetime of the business. “In the absence of a properly drafted clause in a contract, civil recourse may also exist to business owners in virtue of the catch-all rules governing force majeure.” Me. Benizri shared with The Suburban.
