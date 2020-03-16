Thank you front line workers!

The Suburban would like to express its gratitude for all front line health care workers: nurses, doctors, support staff, cleaning staff et al for their tireless work during this exceptional time being experienced all over the world.
While most of us are being told to stay home and to use social distancing, health care workers are front and center, taking care of this affected by the COVID 19 virus as well as our senior citizens and those with illnesses at the same time.
With news changing hourly, the fact is our health care workers will be the ones who are able to ensure that the virus does not get out of control.
If you know a nurse or doctor in your family or in your neighbourhood, thank them and ask if there is something that could be done to make their lives easier. Baking a cake, making a meal or volunteering to babysit their children or even clean their homes.
Thank you so much for your dedication to helping others in these trying times.
