The city of Laval made two big announcements today, deferring the year’s first property tax payment to April 16, and lifting the alternative parking ban.
Due to the current crisis and using legal means at its disposal, the city’s executive committee extended the deadline for making the first tax payment by 30 days.
"While waiting for the government's compensation measures, citizens affected by mandatory quarantine or the temporary closure of many businesses face a loss of income,” said Mayor Marc Demers. "The decision to extend the deadline for the first payment to the tax bill was therefore taken in order to ease the burden on Laval owners and to protect citizens as well as workers or business owners." In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the city has also taken the decision to close its tax counter indefinitely. Citizens are therefore encouraged to favour the online payment method, via their financial institution.
To the delight of many residents, starting today and until April 30 inclusively, the city will allow motorists to park on alternate parking streets. Parking bans, however, remain in place for the clearing of bus stop areas, fountains, cart entrances, priority lanes for emergency vehicles, disabled spaces and intersections. “No tolerance will be given in the event of a heavy snowfall and in the event that removable snow removal panels are installed” says the city statement.
