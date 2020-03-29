Like the Titanic striking a massive iceberg in 1924, a deadly novel coronavirus, later named COVID-19, struck Wuhan in China in late 2019. First revealed by local doctors in early December, the virus spread like a global tidal wave and has now infected residents in 152 of the 193 UN member-countries.
Amid the gloomy scenarios painted by some media—traditional and social--the world’s policy makers, as well as individual citizens, must study what some governments did to restrain the worldwide pandemic, and to examine why in others it took such a heavy toll.
We can learn lessons from the first group of countries and prevent the global ship— that so many of us thought was unsinkable— from hitting more rocks.
Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, all southeast Asian and with strong language, economic and cultural ties to China, have managed to date to keep their deaths to single digits.
They did this primarily by vigorous testing and tracing of infected persons.
Taiwan is barred from both the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) by Beijing leveraging of its permanent membership on the Security Council. Despite this, it has proven to be the most effective (with Hong Kong and Singapore) in protecting its nearly 24 million citizens from the disease.
Although both Italy and Taiwan confirmed their first cases in almost the same week, Italy today (Mar 24) tragically has about 47,000 active ones and 4,032 deaths, while Taiwan has about 153 confirmed cases and only two fatalities.
Almost one hundred initiatives mostly from Taiwan’s national government have included screening Wuhan flights as early as Dec. 31; banning Wuhan residents on Jan. 23; suspending Taiwanese visits to Hubei province on Jan. 25; and barring all Chinese arrivals on Feb. 6th.
The government merged citizens’ recent international travel records with their digital health-insurance files and allowed doctors and pharmacists access to the information. Stiff fines were applied to quarantine violators.
Singapore took a similar serious approach, deploying police to track down the contacts of infected residents and using government-issued cellphones to keep tabs on those in quarantine. Three local doctors said recently that “relative normalcy of day-to-day life has been maintained.”
The general approach in all three jurisdictions was a range of aggressive measures based on the view that COVID-19 would spread quickly and widely. This meant testing for infection quickly. Testing capacity for COVID-19 in Taiwan has today (Mar. 25) reached 3,400 samples daily.
Violators of home isolation regulations were fined up to (US)$5,000. The price of surgical masks was brought down to (US) $.20 and production greatly increased
By contrast, most other countries opted for delayed containment strategies, hoping the emerging international calamity would prove no worse than SARS in 2002-2004 and Ebola in 2014-2016. Unfortunately, according to Johns Hopkins University, there are as of Mar. 23 more than 350,000 confirmed cases and 15,328 deaths worldwide.
Another major requirement for all governments is transparency, early warning, and clear, honest and effective communication with the public.
According to the South China Morning Post, government data in China indicates that the first COVID-19 case was identified in November, 2019. A University of South Hampton (UK) study has concluded that if Beijing had revealed the facts and acted three weeks earlier than it did, the number of cases would have been reduced by 95 percent.
David Matas, a member of the Canadian delegation to the U. N. conference on the establishment of an International Criminal Court, notes that China is subject as a state party to the Biological Weapons Convention, and as such had an obligation to the international community to report the outbreak as soon as it occurred.
Canada is fortunately one of the last Western countries to be invaded by the virus, and thus has an opportunity to benefit from the experience of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Swift action from our governments-- including vigorous testing and enforcement of measures such as self-isolation, more medical equipment, border closings-- are our best hope of preventing a national health crisis of catastrophic proportions.
David Kilgour is a former secretary of state for Asia-Pacific in the cabinet of Jean Chretien.
Susan Korah is an Ottawa journalist.
