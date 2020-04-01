Support is there

Laval residents feeling overwhelmed by the COVID-10 pandemic and the isolation it has imposed on many of us, have a new resource to turn to.
The CISSS Laval launched a psychosocial assistance centre last week for the population that
will function throughout the period of emergency measures related to COVID-19, says mental health director Carol Ladouceur
The free service is offered to anyone who's been tested for COVID-19; members of their families or entourage, including people in care where they cannot receive visitors; and anybody contacting the Info Social line at 811 (option 2) to obtain information on a psychosocial resources.
According to Ladouceur, “the current pandemic constitutes a particular and extraordinary reality for many people… It can affect people the physically of course but also on a psychological level” she told The Suburban. “It's therefore important that in this context CISSS Laval offers psychosocial support to numerous people who could be living right now with a lot of stress, anxiety and depression.”
To access the service simply call 811 and select option 2 and the operator will propose contact with a member of the assistance team.
A team of emergency support workers will receive the names and coordinates of all people who have been tested in Laval for COVID-19 and will assure follow up with each person within 48 hours of their appointment. Once they receive their results, the tested person will automatically be offered intervention support.
The Laval Police social emergency division and the l’Îlot crisis centre will also communicate with the support centre to communicate any needs regarding people with whom they've intervened.
The service will be available everyday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and intervention can take place by telephone or by a brief at-home intervention while respecting sanitary conditions in place. The team of 24 professionals includes social workers, occupational therapist, human relations personnel, clinical activity specialists and nurses. Many of the operators are bilingual and some may speak a third language, she says, including Spanish or Arabic.
The need became apparent two weeks ago says Ladouceur, and on the first day some 250 calls were taken. Mostly what agents are hearing are people who are worried, she said, “worried about getting sick. They are traumatized by this.” Older folks are already feeling lonely, she adds, “so we are expecting more seniors” but adds people who are in situations of vulnerability and social isolation may have already been targeted by other support services so are already being followed.
