With bookings at a standtsill, Sunwing has not stand still and has demonstrated one of the most impressive examples of corporate responsibility in our current Covid crisis.It put its entire airline fleet in operation for one purpose. Repatriating Canadians.
On Friday alone, Sunwing brought home an additional 11,000 Canadians. This brings the total number of repatriated Sunwing customers to 44,000. Again on Friday, Sunwng is operated approximately 60 flights to various holiday destinations, in order to bring people home safely. The schedule changes daily as the situation on the ground in various countries continues to evolve.
Sunwing also continues to offer available seats on its repatriation flights from southern destinations to stranded Canadians, free of charge – including for non-Sunwing customers. “We understand a lot of Canadians are still stranded outside the country and struggling to get home,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. “That’s why we want to open up any extra capacity we have. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”
The company expects to have all Sunwing customers home by Monday March 23, at which time all Sunwing flights will be temporarily suspended. At current estimate, Sunwing will be operating almost 400 flights and spending more than $26 million to bring these Canadians home safely, at no extra cost to the customer.
Canadians looking to return home on a Sunwing flight should check the most up to date flight times at https://www.sunwing.ca/pages/en/flight-status-alerts. If a northbound flight is operating from their destination, they should make their way to the departure airport and present themselves to the Sunwing Airlines check in counter. If space remains prior to departure at the closure of check in, any available seats will be offered to Canadians or Canadian permanent residents free of charge.
Sunwing asks that travellers refrain from calling the company since availability can only be confirmed at the airport ahead of the closure of check in for each flight service.
Sunwing is the largest integrated travel company in North America, and has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This current effort is in the tradition of Sunwing’s tradition of responsible corporate citizenship. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines. No administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.