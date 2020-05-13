Verdun became the first Montreal borough to receive the new mobile testing clinic on May 6th, a collaboration between the STM, the city of Montreal and local health officials to target sectors around the city in need of rapid responses to the COVID-19 flare ups popping up in specific areas around the city.
The location was chosen in consideration of the significant increase of observed cases over a 14-day period and the absence of a screening clinic in the sector. Over the last two weeks, the city of Montreal focused efforts primarily in the Montreal North, St-Michel and RDP boroughs, however Verdun has become an added priority as a result of its rising infection rate.
The clinic is designed to operate on board of the STM bus and will increase testing in Montreal by 1400 — 1575 tests weekly.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante was present at the inauguration of the mobile clinic. According to Public Health Director, Dr. Mylene Drouin, the process of testing at the new clinic will take approximately four-minutes per patient and test recipients can expect results within a 24-hour period.
