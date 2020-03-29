STL cuts bus service

Schedules
Laval’s transit corporation (STL) has adjusted its bus schedules, along with the metropolitan region’s other transit authorities in response to the 75-percent-drop in ridership network-wide.
The new schedule corresponds to a 45-percent-reduction from the regular weekday service, and the same schedule will run seven days a week. Adjustments are synchronized with connections to other transit modes to adequately service riders during peak hours and facilitate social distancing.
Interspersed bus times will also make it possible to better coordinate bus deployment, sanitary measures ordered by the government, and prepare for resumption of economic activity and services once the state of sanitary emergency is lifted.
As an essential service, regular bus and paratransit service continues, but service is suspended on all integrated bus routes while schools are closed and on senior residence routes until further notice.
Practices
All bus riders – except those in wheelchairs – must board from the rear. Presenting a bus ticket or pass is no longer required. Cleaning operations in buses and facilities (head office and terminals) — in particular, handrails, poles and grab handles are now being cleaned every two days, and cleaning frequency has increased on paratransit service vehicles.
To foster social distancing, ridership is being restricted to only one passenger per shared taxi, one passenger per paratransit taxi, and three per minibus.
There are no public transit stoppages being contemplated anywhere in the metropolitan region.
With the REM-related closure of the Mont-Royal tunnel postponed, the relocation of the Côte-Vertu terminal boarding and drop-off platforms for STL buses 144, 151, 313 and 902 is also being postponed.
