St. Lazare closes public buildings due to COVID 19

Like its neighbouring municipalities, St. Lazare is closing its public buildings and canceling events as part of “preventative measures” for safety against the spread of COVID 19.
The Ado Zone, library and park chalets are closed until further notice while the community centre and fire station will allow access for deliveries only.
According to a statement from the city, “access to City Hall will be limited. Residents are encouraged to book an appointment prior to coming or to communicate with staff members by phone, email, and by using online services.
Go online at www.ville.saint-lazare.qc.ca/en/enligne
Any residents displaying COVID 19 symptoms (dry cough, fever, difficulty breathing) are asked to not visits public spaces.
All sporting and cultural events that were planned have been cancelled as well.
