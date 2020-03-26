Sound advice from our WI guardian angels

A picture is worth a thousand words could not be more pertinent in this photo of doctors, nurses and support staff at the Lakeshore General Hospital (aka Guardian Angels) who are going to work every day at great personal risk in order to keep us all safe.
Their collective message is, “We stay at the hospital for you, please stay home for us.”
Truer words never spoke.
The Suburban and all West Islanders salute you for your dedication to others.
