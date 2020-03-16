Local pharmacists find themselves in a position with no other option but to store over the counter products behind the counter as hoarders raid the shelves. According to Pharmacist Ramy Hanna; directives were handed down by the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec to help pharmacies maintain their inventories of essential items.
The pandemic of sanitizer hoarding has extended to people buying alcohol swabs essential to diabetics who need to inject themselves with insulin daily to survive.
At the pharmacy in Beaconsfield, from which Hanna spoke to The Suburban, new policies of keeping products normally sold over the counter behind the counter had to be implemented to serve the clientele by order of priority. “There are enough products for everyone, but these temporary measures had to be put in place to avoid back orders on products that people with specific health issues depend on.” Hanna told The Suburban.
Pharmacists Valerie Mallet reported seeing similar behaviour at the pharmacy she works at in Pointe-Claire. “The sanitizer was cleaned out from the shelves, but we have plenty of soap and the best course of action is habitual twenty-second hand washing; it is important for people to know that.” she said.
“We are doing our best to regulate products such as alcohol swabs commonly used by diabetics; the only way to do that was to bring them behind the counter.” Husni Bik, a Pharmacist who works at a pharmacy in Kirkland told The Suburban. “We also ask questions to customers requesting products like alcohol swabs to try to distribute responsibly.” he explained.
Collectively, all three West Island pharmacists seemed astounded by the public’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Essential sanitary products are being kept for staff members to enable them to continue serving the public during the crisis. Moreover, a memo issued by the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec to pharmacies that operate delivery services to their clients encourages preventative measures to be undertaken in the delivery process such as calling clients upon the arrival of their delivery after taking a precautionary physical distance from the entrance of their homes.
“The public can be assured that we have enough pharmaceutical supplies for everyone, respective to the rationing measure that we have put in place.” President of the Ordre des Pharmaciens du Quebec, Bertrand Bolduc, told The Suburban. “Pharmacists are operating as usual, providing thirty-day supplies to consumers, with the exception of travellers demanding longer term supplies.” he explained. “We also encourage people returning from trips abroad, subject to the mandatory quarantine period established by the government, to order their supplies remotely using online and telephone services and request home delivery.” he added.
