Showing appreciation

Kia Nicolaou just wants to show some appreciation.
The Saint-Rose resident is thanking the paramedics that are out on the road every day and night in Laval, saying they deserve all the support they can get in the era of COVID-19. “What they go out and do everyday is unbelievable. How they put themselves at risk, their families, and they never know what they're walking into.”
She should know, her husband Iggy is a paramedic stationed at Urgences Santé’s Laval office and is on the daily front lines of the pandemic that has shaken our world. At home with her children, she's keenly aware of the task he faces everyday, and recently asked her husband: “What would you like as a show of appreciation?” she told The Suburban, as she was mulling the idea of creating an appreciation kit for paramedics.
“I flat out asked him, and he said ‘Nothing. Maybe a pen, or honk and give us a thumbs up’.”
The response was less than titillating she laughs. “That's a great sentiment but you can't put a thumbs up in a gift bag!”
So instead, Nicolaou, through her Bad Moms Facebook page is looking to assemble goodie bags to be given to all paramedics on the territory. “I’m looking for anyone who would like to donate products or a discount on their products for 150 kits,” she said, the kit currently including a custom branded water bottle filled with Jolly Ranchers candy, discounts on oil and tire changes, house cleaning and more.
“For them it's all normal” she says, “he tells me it's business as usual. But the stress is real,” she says. “It's there and they're risking their lives; they don't know who they are seeing or caring for, and have to make sure protocols are followed at work, and yes at home,” she adds, as her husband’s return from work each day is done in a very specific, structured manner beginning with how he enters the house.
The load has also increased she says, since Urgences Santé halted the assignment last month of first responders like firefighters and volunteer emergency services such as has been operating in the small island suburb of Côte Saint-Luc. “Now there is more of a load, more of a burden. Everyone has to stay home and can stay sheltered, but these men and women go out and expose themselves and their families to the possibility of getting sick, so I just want to do something to show all of them how appreciative we all are. It's very stressful but it’s their job and it has to be done.”
To pitch in, contact Kia at kianicolaou@hotmail.com
