Conjugal violence in the time of Covid is a living nightmare for victims who are locked down with their abusers. Noticing a decrease in incoming reports, counselors at the West Island Women’s Shelter — the largest in the greater Montreal area — suspect that due to home isolation, victims of abuse now have less access than ever before to communication outlets.
In an exclusive interview with The Suburban, Tiffany — an external services counselor for the West Island Women’s Shelter — said that it is important for women to know that the shelter’s services are completely operational to all victims of conjugal violence and that the shelter has taken on additional measures to ensure sanitary measures to protect victims and their children from the virus. Moreover, victims who may have contracted Covid or that suspect that may be the case, can also benefit from the services offered by the shelter that has been adapted to meet their particular needs.
“We have separate apartments and zones designated for women who may need to quarantine, we have access to testing, the shelters are disinfected daily and we have limited the number of people going in and out, our crisis line is open and we are prepared to receive women who need our help.” Tiffany told The Suburban. “We adjusted very quickly, but we did notice that less people are calling in for help, likely because they are trapped more than before when they could call in from school, from a friend’s house or from their cars.” she explained.
“Based on our experience we have reason to fear that more violence is occurring during this time in homes. We are aware and we are here to help and have been since day one. Victims of domestic violence have not been forgotten and we are here to support them when they reach out to us.”
In a quest to help women, who are victims of conjugal violence in situations of isolation, often supervised and controlled by their abusers, Tiffany shared some tips with The Suburban to help encourage victims to find ways to communicate in situations of distress, while adding that some tactics will remain secret to avoid overly educating abusers.
1) A buddy system with a friend or neighbour, where a particular emoji or signal of any sort that the abuser would not identify as a signal of distress can be used to alert one another of a specific message, such as :)) = Call 911, I am in trouble.
2) Ordering pizza: 911 responders are trained to detect distress related to domestic violence. A caller may call in for example to order a pizza and can respond yes or no to the 911 responders follow up questions.
Ex:
Is this a prank? No
Are you in danger? Yes
Are you at your home? Yes
Can you give more details? No
The caller also has a legitimate reason in the eyes of their abuser, for communicating their name and address over the phone at some point during the call.
Community members have also taken on similar initiatives via social media encouraging victims to message them regarding a particular topic, like art, music or purchase of a non-existent ‘made up’ item which only the reader would understand to be an alert signal related to domestic violence.
