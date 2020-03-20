A second COVID-19 test centre has been opened in Laval and more may be coming.
People who have returned from travel and have symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulties should contact 1-877-644-4545 beforehand. Depending on the assessment, the user will be referred to the appropriate screening clinic. The clinics are open 8: a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.
“It is important to remember that screening clinics are only accessible by appointment,” says CISSS Laval spokesman Pierre-Yves Séguin. “It is possible that other clinics will be deployed in Laval and all operational options are analyzed in order to carry out as many screening tests as possible.”
All preventive measures are in place to ensure the safety of employees and users says Seguin, adding that Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Centre follows Quebec health ministry guidelines, in accordance with recommendations of infection prevention and control. Laval has one confirmed case of COVID-19 infection as of Friday 1 p.m.
