SADB Mayor: “Stay off the boardwalk”

While the warmer weather is arriving slowly, the sunshine and longer days are too nice for too many people to stay out of the closed parks as well as the boardwalk in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue.
The city closed off the parks and boardwalk to the general public last week as a way of maintaining physical distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak as per the provincial government’s mandate. But this past weekend, despite there being tape on all entrances to the boardwalk, some visitors simply moved underneath them, walking at their leisure on the closed off walk.
“This is a big issue as we were overrun on the boardwalk this past weekend,” Mayor Paola Hawa told The Suburban.
The mayor has been leading by example, having left her residence only twice in the last three weeks except for dog walks.
Hawa spoke to the SPVM and the discussion of adding semi-permanent fencing or other keep-out measures could be put in place if scofflaws continue to break the rule.
“We know Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue is a beautiful place, but we are asking you to stay away from the parks and boardwalk now, please,” said the mayor. “By congregating in public and not respecting physical distancing, this is placing all residents at risk.
“When this is all over, we are going to host a great party where we can all get together to shake hands, hug and kiss but until then, please stay safe and stay away."
Flood waters on Lake St. Louis still at normal levels
Regarding flood preparation, the city has bought sand bags as well as the newer balloon plugs that prevent flooding and this year, the city trained its own staff to install the rig so as not have to wait for outside expertise.
“The water levels for Lake St. Louis are normal now, but we had that at this time last year and then there was a major rise at the end of April but we have contacted those who live in flood zones,” Hawa said.
The mayor did note that this year, garnering the 50 to 100 volunteers that helped last year will be a challenge due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
