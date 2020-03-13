SADB closes chalets, library and Harpell Centre due to coronavirus

In a statement to residents, the city of Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue is closing Centre Harpell, the library and park chalets “until further notice and all activities that were to take place in any of these buildings are cancelled.”
Like neighbouring Pointe Claire, the city is closing the public places as a “preventive measure”. City Hall and the Public Works building are still open and the city noted that it is “working on an action plan with more information will follow.”
And while city hall is open, residents are requested “ to come in person only if necessary. To reach the reception by phone, please contact 514-457-5500.”
The city is also asking residents to take precautionary measures by washing hands properly and frequently, cough into a tissue and immediately throw it away and , “avoid visiting people in hospitals or long-term care homes within 14 days of returning from a foreign country, or if you are sick as well as to avoid direct contact for greetings, such as handshakes and hugs.”
