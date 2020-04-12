Rouleau: “ Dorval will always stand up for its citizens”

Following the news of the tragedy and neglect that has taken place at the Herron CHSLD in Dorval, Mayor Edgar Rouleau released a statement concerning the recent revelations.
The mayor thanked the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS) for stepping in and taking control of the private seniors’ residence. “The measures taken by the CIUSSS are worth noting and I congratulate its personnel for having stabilized such a critical situation,” he said.
Having been in contact with board president Lynne McVey regularly since the end of March, Rouleau noted that “discussions were made to offer our entire assistance and our cooperation as a municipal administration, and they will continue in order to ensure that everything is in place to address the major shortcomings of the past.
“The City of Dorval will always stand up for its citizens and I consider that what happened at CHSLD Herron is completely unacceptable,” said the mayor.
“I would like to express my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” Rouleau stated. “We will do whatever is in our power to ensure that this sad situation does not happen again.”
The city will be partnering with the provincial government and Public Health to closely monitor the situation and hopeful drastic improvements “in order to protect our citizens living at CHSLD Herron and elsewhere.”
