Real Estate "Team Paccione" devoted to the West Island community during COVID-19 crisis

With real estate brokerage services considered non-essential in Quebec, buyers and sellers are experiencing an increased level of anxiety and brokers have limited access to provide services and relief to their clients. “There is no question that without the possibility of physical presence, real estate brokers find themselves limited,” real estate broker Gia Paccione of the “Team Paccione” real estate team told The Suburban. “No in-person evaluation or shopping is permitted, though we must follow through with open transactions.”
A memo released by the OACIQ reads “the provincial government announced the closure of all companies and businesses, other than those providing priority services and activities. In this context, real estate and mortgage brokers in Quebec can no longer be in physical contact with their clients, colleagues and collaborators. However, they must continue to follow up on their contracts and promises to purchase in progress, using the technological means available to them i.e. electronic signatures, virtual visits, videoconference, etc.”
According to Paccione, it is important to prioritize the urgent needs of clients who are most affected due to the COVID-19 crisis. “One of the biggest concerns we have are clients who have sold their homes and need to move out by a certain date.” she told The Suburban. “While they cannot shop traditionally for a place to stay, it is imperative that we use the tools available to us to help them find the best-case scenario in the worst-case scenario. Moreover, it is important to let clients know that if they have any worries or concerns, that we are reachable and that we are there to support them on a humane level to the best of our ability during this time.”
In consideration that her industry is currently on hold, Paccione has spent her spare time reaching out to the community and is providing a tremendous amount of support in every way that she can, even delivering groceries to the doorsteps of people in need. “These are challenging times; we need to look around us and determine for ourselves how we can have a positive impact on our community.” she explained. Paccione is a highly regarded community figure in the West Island, aside from her real estate brokerage practice, she contributes her time and efforts voluntarily on a regular basis.
Paccione’s advice to discouraged real estate brokers is - “Now is a great time to educate yourselves; take additional online courses, attend webinars, be active in your community and better yourselves in terms of what you can offer to your clients in the future.”
“As realtors, we have all the technology we need made available to us, we are in a privileged position to offer help in our communities, even if that means just being an ear to conversation,” Paccione advises. “Just talk to people, call, write, be someone they can count to listen to their concerns.”
“My mother always does so much, she is always reaching out to people in every way possible,” Gia’s son and business partner, residential real estate broker Giordano Paccione, told The Suburban. “She is constantly doing something to help out in the community and donates quietly to multiple causes regularly. During the flooding crisis, she was out and about delivering sandbags to people in need and food to volunteers between work appointments,” he explained. “Bottom line, she is always there for her community, that is just who she is.”
