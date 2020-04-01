Quiet on the road

The last major disturbance to Pierre Martin’s bus routes was the 2006 collapse of the Concorde overpass. The veteran STL driver recalls then, that the dynamic was more about the change of routes and schedules. This however is completely different.
“It's the low number of people on the bus,” Martin told The Suburban. “Sometimes I'm driving with two or three people in the middle of the day. It's very different.”
Martin rides all the routes in Laval, most recently the 42, 50 and 58. Like all regional transit agencies, the STL is implementing modifications to its practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect passengers and drivers.
“Riders stay two meters away from me” he says, adding that with the tape limiting movement in the bus and entry and exit only from the rear, he feels secure knowing that he's not being exposed. And passengers are also in good humour he says. “Passengers are happy to be in there to know that they can keep drivers on the network, prevent us from getting sick, and that we can keep the service running for citizens.”
With entry and exit from the rear, it means no one needs show a pass or a ticket. But it's not considered free says STL director general Nicolas Girard, adding that most people on public transit these days because they have to be, and likely already have a pass or tickets. “They've already paid their way,” he says, adding “We have stepped up cleaning operations in our buses. In particular, handrails, poles and grab handles are now being cleaned every day.”
With ridership down some 75 percent across Greater Montreal the STL is running on a Saturday schedule. That makes it easier for passengers to maintain distance from each other, and if a bus is going to have heavy ridership these days, they will dispatch more buses on that route and drivers to divide it up whenever possible.
That's a win-win says Girard, as it keeps passengers safe, employees safe, and drivers employed, adding that there have been no new hires specifically for the COVID crisis and that telework measures have been employed wherever possible.
As for the routes, the stops remain the same but the traffic just isn't there says Martin. “There are never any issues, it's very tranquil on the road these days.” As for those two-rider buses, is it boring? “No never,” he says. “I have a job to do. I keep my eyes on the road. Sure, there's less interaction with clients, but it's part of the world we're in now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.