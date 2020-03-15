The Legault government has ordered the closing of all bars, movie theatres, pools and ski resorts. Premier Legault said this is an effort to restrict places, “where people gather.” He also asked restaurants to cut their capacity to 50% in order to allow patrons to keep a distance from each other.
This comes in the wake of France’s similar decision and of the largest one-day increase in Quebec’s Covid cases. There are now 35 Covid-19 cases as of Sunday noon. One of them is in the Montreal region. An increase of 11. But this was not unexpected as more testing rolls out. Authorities await results on 1186 people who have been tested. Test results on 1890 others have come back negative.
The Premier said these measures were necessary to, “limit contagion in the first days.”
