The Quebec government has asked school boards across the province to open daycare services in specified schools that are close to hospitals, CIUSSS’ and other medical facilities. These school daycares will provide childcare for the school-aged children of professionals who work in the health care, law enforcement and public security sectors over the next two weeks while schools are closed.
The schools were chosen by the government. The EMSB schools are: St-Gabriel, Bancroft, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Dante, Westmount Pak – St-John Bosco south campus, St-Monica, Elizabeth Ballantyne and Cedarcrest.
In the last 24 hours, the Principals of these eight EMSB elementary schools have been contacting members of their own daycare personnel to explain the situation and to appeal to them to agree to work.
Over the course of the next couple of days, information will be issued about how many children will be enrolled in these eight daycares. Thereafter, a schedule will be made for the remainder of the two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.