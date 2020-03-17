The Legault government announced that it is delaying tax filing deadlines to June 1st and tax payments to July 31st for individuals. Businesses will still have to file at their regular dates but can also take advantage of the July 31st payment date. It hopes this will ease financial pressures due to the Corona virus pandemic.
Finance Minister Eric Girard said the policy will help some two million individuals and 500,000 businesses. It is estimated that it will leave almost $8 billion in the Quebec economy. Girard called it much needed, “oxygen and liquidity” for Quebecers.
The delay will temporarily free up an estimated $4.5 billion for individuals and $3.2 billion for businesses. Girard said the province will not have to borrow any money to make up for the shortfall. "We already have the liquidity," he noted.
The provincial budget, which Girard tabled March 10, projected a $2.7-billion surplus.
