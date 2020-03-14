Stating that, “We are in a race against time to slow the virus,” Premier Legault has ordered a ban on all visits to seniors residences, hospitals and long-term care centres.
The Premier said Today in Quebec City that, “As a society, we should do everything we can to protect older people.”
He pointed out that the death rate in China, among people who contracted COVID-19 jumped from 3.6 per for people in their seventies to over 14% for people in their eighties and up because many of them have underlying pulmonary conditions.
“We understand the measures we are announcing can create anxiety in the population,” he said but underlined they were vital. He also urged Quebecers to not travel and for snowbirds to come home to Quebec.
There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec with 853 people under observation and 1,399 people have tested negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.