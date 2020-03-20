Addressing the economic crisis caused by the Corona outbreak during his daily briefing, Premier Legault has called on the construction industry to keep all sites working and operational. He stressed that employers have the responsibility to assure that all safety measures are implemented for the safety of workers.
He said that if there was one economic sector that could continue to function normally during this period it’s construction. He pointed out that the construction industry represents more than 260,000 jobs in Quebec. Because of Corona, the Premier pointed out that many businesses are having trouble and many jobs have been lost. Quebec could ill afford to lose more.The many infrastructure projects started by the government and those in the private sector also compelled his call to the industry he said. He even implied that any private residential construction projects that may be shut down could be replaced by public sector projects that would keep construction employment steady.
The closing of construction sites has not been recommended by the Quebec Public Health authority. It does recommend that all sites provide easy access to soap and water for workers to be able to wash their hands regularly.and to leave enough room where workers eat to leave them space to be a metre or two apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.