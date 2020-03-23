West Island homes were visited recently by strangers showing up in a white van pretending to be some sort of COVID-19 mobile test unit.
The impersonators have been reported to be driving a white sprinter van which they park in front of people’s homes before knocking on their doors to request entry for the purpose of conducting ‘COVID-19 testing’.
Pierrefonds resident, Richard Willis, was visited at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday by a blonde woman he described as being in her mid-thirties wearing a white jacket and white tuque who claimed she was there to test for Covid-19. Willis heard from a co-worker that same morning about this new scam going around and was quick to react. Willis told the woman to leave, that he was aware that her act was a scam and that he would be phoning police immediately. The woman responded by bolting quickly back to the white sprinter van parked in front of his home and she drove away. According to Willis, the impersonator was perfectly bilingual and addressed her questions to him in both French and English with no accent in either language.
“This is the West Island, this is ‘nice-town’ – we really did not expect something like this to happen to us here.” Willis’s spouse, Loralee Rubino told The Suburban. “I think about my 86-year old grandmother and other elderly people living alone and that worries me.” she said. “I feel it is important for seniors to be made aware that this sort of thing is happening.” she added.
Police are investigating a number of similar cases. In the meantime, citizens are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the local authorities.
