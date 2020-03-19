In an effort to maintain social distancing but to still help its residents during these uncertain times, the city of Pointe Claire has enacted some new measures to help.
The city has instituted Aid for Seniors, “a daily telephone call service was set up for Pointe-Claire seniors who receive home maintenance services as part of the Aid for Seniors program, in an effort to reduce isolation,” explained city spokesperson Marie-Pier Paquette Seguin.
The overnight parking ban in the city has been lifted except if there is a snow storm. And while the library is closed down for now, “you can borrow digital books, magazines, newspapers, movies and music online. You also have access to learning tools for adults and children. Go to the portal for all the details or contact the Library team at 514-630-1218, extension 1630 or bibliotheque@pointe-claire.ca.”
Book loan fees are being waived and “ can be returned free of charge to the library once it reopens. The book drop remains available to citizens to return their books. Documents can be renewed online where applicable.”
“We are constantly monitoring the situation to ensure everyone’s health and safety in collaboration with government and public health authorities,” said Mayor John Belvedere.
