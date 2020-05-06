Place Bell to welcome COVID patients

Laval’s Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) will be lodge recovering COVID-19 patients at Place Bell.
The CISSS is partnering with Cité de la culture et du sport de Laval to convert the Olympic ice rink into a space to accommodate 50 people with CIVOD-19. All patients will be placed in private spaces which will include beds, rocking chairs, tables and bedside lamps. Spaces will also be provided for staff.
The move will free beds at Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital as well as providing care and services to clients who come from intermediate resources and seniors’ residences.
A date to begin the move has not yet been set. The opening of the site, which will be done gradually, will be determined according to different criteria and must be approved by the clinical and medical authorities. The CISSS also asked the Commission des normes, de l’assurance, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) to conduct a site visit to certify compliance with the standards associated with a non-traditional site. Interior setup intended for users will evolve according to the needs of users and in compliance with the recommendations of infection prevention and control. The use of the space does not include the Place Bell amphitheater.
