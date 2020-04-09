Pierrefonds-Roxboro starts COVID 19 fund

“The creation of the Pierrefonds-Roxboro COVID-19 Emergency Fund, in the amount of $35,000, is intended to provide temporary and exceptional financial assistance to the community organizations in order to help the most vulnerable populations,” said Dimitrios Jim Beis.
The mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro was referring to the fund approved by council at its April council meeting in order to help its residents who are experiencing financial turmoil due to the world’s economic slowdown resulting from the global pandemic.
“The organizations targeted by the COVID-19 Emergency Fund are in two essential sectors: emergency food aid and support for vulnerable people in distress through listening, assistance, referral and shelter services for women victims of violence,” said the mayor.
The West Island Assistance Fund, CALACS (Centres d’aides de lutte contre les aggressions a caractère sexuel), On Rock, the West Island Mission and the West Island Women’s Shelter will all benefit form the borough’s emergency fund.
“We are very pleased to contribute the maintaining assistance services in our community and to ensure the safety of our population in need in these difficult times,” Beis said.
