Patients moved to Lausanne

The Laval CISSS is transferring up to 20 patients form the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital to the Centre communautaire de Lausanne.
The clientele moving to the building at Parc Lausanne in Vimont are those that require re-adaptation services and are not infected with COVID-19. The centre has been outfitted with rooms, beds and rehab facilities, and patients will begin to move on Friday, along with personnel.
The move is necessary to free up beds in critical care installations earmarked for COVID-19 patients, including Jewish Rehabilitation hospital and Cité de la Santé.
As with all facilities in Laval, patient visits are suspended at Centre Lausanne.
