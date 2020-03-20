Parks and playgrounds closed to public in Baie-D'Urfé

As a way to ensure social distancing during the continued COVID 19 outbreak, the city of Baie-D'Urfé has closed all parks and playgrounds to the public until further notice.
The city cited that “the recent recommendations we are taking to protect our population and our youths, all access to playgrounds are now closed to the public for all Baie-D'Urfé Parks.”
