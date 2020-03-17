Parking rules sidestep global pandemic

While Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Quebec, as well a host of other public, para-public and financial institutions have been indicating they may modify their schedules and enforcement of payment schedules and practicing tolerance with citizens and clients in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while most municipal facilities throughout the country as well as Parliament, have shut down, there's been no let up in the ticketing of cars for parking infractions in Laval.
When asked about the policy, Laval communications agent Anne-Marie Braconnier directed queries to Laval Police. When further asked if the city has no position in it, no replies were received before press time.
Laval Police told The Suburban that they continue to hand out infractions as usual, particularly for infractions related to alternative street parking. “There's been no order telling us to stop,” said Agent Stéphanie Beshara. Beshara said such an edict would have to come from Laval city hall, and here has been none, not even a suggestion for parking tolerance. She did suggest that there may have been internal discussions “but nothing has been decided,” so people must continue to observe the signage or be ticketed. There also have been no announcements about extending the 30-day payment period.
It is causing an uproar on social media where some residents complained that the city was victimizing citizens at a time that they are being asked to stay put, practice social solidarity, change their habits and so forth, and that tolerance should be applied in this time of local and global crises.
Abord-à-Plouffe city councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis – no stranger to social media debates on policy and city actions – suggested that going outside to move a car could be a good opportunity for people practicing social distancing and staying at home. In a Facebook post Monday, Karidogiannis acknowledged the “alternate parking restrictions remain. I know It sucks for some, but look at it as a way to get out of the house and get some fresh air. And the taxes are still needed to ensure that the city is able to function.”
He added that there have been discussions about parking and taxes: “We fully understand that many will be under financial strain in the upcoming weeks and months. We are analyzing the potential pros and cons of both matters.”
People parking in front of schools are also advised to cease, given that even as educational facilities in the province have been shut down, there are schools functioning in all jurisdictions, designated by the province to act as daycare centers for the families of essential service personnel..
