Paperman restricts in-person funeral attendance to immediate families

Paperman & Sons announced, in light of the Covid-19 virus, that it has enacted measures regarding funerals to prevent instances of community spread.
"In an effort to avoid unnecessary spread of the virus, funeral services will be limited to immediate family only," says the advisory. "We are providing a live stream link that will allow people to view the service from home."
The livestream is on YouTube and is titled "Paperman and Sons Live Stream."
Paperman and Sons is also suggesting several other measures, including:
• "If you are sick or have been in close contact with someone who has been to a foreign country or has been sick, please stay home."
• "Limit the number of people attending the shiva. Condolences can be sent via our website, social media, text or phone."
• "We highly recommend that the elderly and those with chronic illnesses avoid funerals and shiva until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed."
• "Avoid hugging, kissing or shaking hands with others."
• "If you must attend a funeral, employ 'social distancing' and be mindful of those around you."
• "Use tissues when you sneeze or cough and throw it away in the trash."
Paperman added that its services are still open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We are taking every precaution to provide you and your loved ones with a safe environment."
