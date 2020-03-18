Paperman funeral services only at gravesides for immediate families

Funeral services at Paperman & Sons will now only be at gravesides and attendance is restricted to immediate family members, beginning today March 18, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the funeral home announced Tuesday.
Previously, funeral services were announced as being held at the Paperman building on Jean Talon West, but also only for immediate family members of the deceased. At that point, other mourners were able to view funerals via Paperman's You Tube channel.
That is no longer the case.
"As of March 18, times and cemetery locations will not be published on our website to restrict attendance," a Paperman & Sons advisory says. "In lieu of attendance, please consider leaving a condolence on our website."
They also listed several recommendations:
•If you are sick or have been in close contact with someone who has been to a foreign country or has been sick, please stay home.
• Limit the number of people attending the shiva. Condolences can be sent via our website, social media, text or phone.
• We highly recommend that the elderly and those with chronic illnesses avoid funerals and shiva until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
• Avoid hugging, kissing or shaking hands with others.
• If you must attend a funeral, employ “social distancing” and be mindful of those around you.
• Use tissues when you sneeze or cough and throw it away in the trash.
