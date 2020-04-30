Outbreak of COVID 19 at LGH

Last week, the Lakeshore General Hospital staff were dealing with N95 masks with ten year old expiry dates on them and now there has been a COVID 19 outbreak on the hospital’s fourth floor, which was a non coronavirus infected patient area or a cold zone in medical parlance.
Designated as a hospital to deal with patients infected by COVID 19, there are, according to the West Island Health Board (CIUSSS), 79 patients within its posted hot zone area but with staff stretched to the limit, the chances of propagation are possible with staff required to work in all parts of the hospital.
“Following a new outbreak at the hospital, we have a team on site that is currently reorganizing the containment areas,” noted the board via a statement on the 15 new COVID 19 patients from the fourth floor.
The board also noted that the new mobile hospital in Lasalle that will deal exclusively with infected COVID 19 patients will “help relieve the pressure on the hospital.”
The new mobile unit can accommodate as many as 40 COVID 19 infected patients. This will enable area clinics, hospitals and seniors residences to transfer patients who have contracted the contagious virus.
Located adjacent to the Lasalle Hospital, the new clinic, which was converted into a usable mobile hospital since April 15th, is in the interior of the Aréna Jacques-Lemaire.
"Although the hospital's occupancy rate is currently over 100%, the emergency situation is not critical at this time. However, we are monitoring the situation closely,” noted the board.
The Lakeshore General Hospital is only one in a number of hospitals dealing with coronavirus outbreaks in Verdun, Montreal North, Maisonneuve-Rosemont among others.
