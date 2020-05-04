NOVA continues to help during pandemic

While the coronavirus quarantine continues, despite the easing of some restrictions like the gradual reopening of commerce and then elementary schools., NOVA West Island has been doing its good work in the community despite the physical distancing parameters in place.
NOVA West Island recently launched a bid for help from the community as its thrift stores, that generate 40% of the non profit agency’s income, have been closed sine mid-March with no plans to open anytime soon.
With the quarantine in effect, the non profit agency is facing the same challenges as other NGOs, the inability to get people together for a traditional fundraiser event like a golf tournament, supper or day event.
While personal visits are not as frequent and NOVA’s various support groups are also on hold right now, there is always a registered nurse available to talk to at any time of the day.
According to nurse Maxine Lybert, who spoke to the community via video on NOVA’s website, said that last year, almost 500 oncology patients got in home visits from nurses and staff while now, those appointments are happening via the phone or a visit in person, depending on the circumstances.
Lybert also thanked the many donors who have helped out recently because “we get no government funding and without our kind donors we would be lost.”
If you would like to help NOVA West Island continue its work in the community that stretches from Pincourt to Lachine, go online at www.novawi.org.
