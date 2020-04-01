No drilling

While most of us are being asked to maintain at least a meter distance between us when we step outside for a walk, head to the mailbox in the lobby, or queue at the checkout, Dr. Gerard Melki is still finding himself face first in people’s mouths.
Just a few months after treating Buddhist monks in remote locales in Cambodia on one of his yearly humanitarian dental missions, the Laval resident stopped most of his practice, but is carrying on amid different conditions, shuttering his Terrebonne clinic for all but the most egregious emergency cases.
“I work emergencies only,” Melki told The Suburban, “and that means we do really extensive triage.” When patients call, he reviews their file and speaks to them over the phone to get a good understanding of what their issue is. “If we can treat with antibiotics, I will prescribe them, but I will only see them if they are in absolutely serious pain, and I’m able to carry out the procedures that are required.”
That means of course no cleaning, no checkups, and no filling cavities or anything else that is not a real emergency. “Once we’re there it’s also very limited,” he says, with only one other person in the clinic, sporting type 3 masks, full face shields, and very targeted work.
“We’re doing a lot of extractions,” he says, unable to treat any teeth that require drilling. “Drilling is the big no-no. When you drill, you vaporize material and saliva and that’s where the virus is, in the droplets. In dentistry we deal in saliva every day. Stitching is fine, he says and even some temporary relief can be offered for simple root canals using rubber dams that isolate the teeth, but there’s not much more work that he can do.
“I don’t want to get anybody sick: You or me,” he says, “and people have been very understanding about all the precautions.”
Having worked those missions everywhere from the Amazon to Southeast Asia, Melki, who has taught dentistry at McGill since 2000, is no stranger to adverse conditions and barebone facilities, so he can certainly manage emergency cases in his clinic with only one assistant.
But he did say he is frustrated at the slowness of obtaining equipment like N95 masks. “I tried to order them when we knew that this was coming,” he said, “but there were none available.”
Right now, what he’s most hoping to see are “central clinics with complete PPE (Personal protective equipment). If we are well-equipped and organized, then dentists can volunteer, and we can treat most cases at one location. That way we can treat as many normal cases as possible. Until that happens, I’m only treating the worst cases.”
“Dental pain is serious pain. We understand that and we have to help when we can.” Whether it’s pulling a broken tooth from a trauma or giving some temporary relief for a tooth that requires root canal, there are ways to help he says. But it means a very strict interpretation of what can be treated.
“Life will go on, and things will get back to normal, but for now we have to do the best we can.”
