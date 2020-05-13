The CISSS Laval has opened its newest testing site to all.
The COVID-19 screening facility recently announced at Pierre Creamer Arena is now open with no appointment necessary.
Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week, simply arrive with identification at 1160 Pie-X in Chomedey.
The Laval CISSS now has capacity to run 700 daily tests, including the screening at two arenas, in designated clinics and home tests.
If you have symptoms you should call the dedicated COVID-19 line at 1 877 644-4545, where you will be directed toward the appropriate site.
